NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before a meeting, in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. NATO
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a me
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Istanbul, Friday, O
Children wave to a Turkish forces truck transporting armoured personnel carriers at the border with Syria in Karkamis, Gaziantep province, southeaster
Turkish tanks and troops stationed near Syrian town of Manbij, Syria, Tuesday. Oct. 15, 2019. Russia moved to fill the void left by the United States
In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, smoke billo
BRUSSELS (AP) — Turkey's invasion of northern Syria — along with the criticism and threats of sanctions brandished by fellow NATO members at Ankara over the offensive — is close to sparking a crisis at the world's biggest military alliance.
But despite the high political-military tensions, Turkey is very unlikely to be ejected from the 29-member alliance, for NATO has seen tense times and survived them before.
From the Suez Canal crisis in 1956 to France leaving its military command structure in 1967 — which forced the alliance to move its headquarters to Brussels in Belgium — to the deep split among allies over the Iraq war in 2003, NATO bonds have been tested. But no country has left the alliance or been forced out.