Hong Kong website posts private information of Taiwan activists

Eight human rights activists and politicians targeted

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/16 20:42
Taiwan Radical Wings chairman Chen Yi-chi featured on the Hong Kong website.

Taiwan Radical Wings chairman Chen Yi-chi featured on the Hong Kong website. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Wednesday (October 16) condemned the leaking of private information about eight Taiwanese activists by a Russian-based Hong Kong website.

The site had done the same with more than hundred democracy activists in Hong Kong, throwing their addresses and private phone numbers online, the Central News Agency reported.

A similar fate befell eight Taiwanese citizens, including leaders of small pro-Taiwan Independence groups, an aide to a member of the Taipei City Council, and the secretary-general of the Taiwan Association for Human Rights. Even their passport numbers were revealed online, according to CNA.

In some of the cases, the publication of the private information resulted in threats, reports said.

Such actions would only increase polarization and would not help calm the situation in Hong Kong, the MAC noted. The government department reminded Taiwanese citizens to take care of their personal safety and to avoid the site of protests in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
Taiwan-Hong Kong
privacy
MAC

