BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The head of Libya's parallel government in the east says rival, U.N.-backed authorities in Tripoli have restricted oil revenues to areas under its control.

Benghazi-based Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani told The Associated Press Tuesday that the country's eastern regions were receiving only about $126 million monthly for public salaries, despite holding most of Libya's oil facilities.

However, he says the rival Tripoli-based government, which controls Libya's Central Bank, has continued to give oil revenues to "outlawed groups and militias."

He says his government has resorted to loans to do its businesses.

Al-Thani leads an interim government in the east which is backed by the self-styled Libyan National Army, which has been battling to take Tripoli since April.

Libya's National Oil Corporation has said it is neutral in the conflict.