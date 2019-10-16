TAIPEI（Taiwan News）– Free admission will be granted to 202 venues on Taiwan Culture Day, Oct. 16, which marks the establishment of the Taiwanese Cultural Association (TCA) on Oct. 17, 1921, by Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水).

TCA is dedicated to raising cultural awareness and advancing Taiwan culture by setting up newspaper offices, holding lectures and spreading new ideas, the Ministry of Culture says. Chiang also founded the Taiwanese People's Party and resisted Japanese rule.

To celebrate TCA’s founding day, venues around the country will open up for free, including the National Palace Museum, Taiwan Museum, and 228 Memorial Museum. Themed events will also be held, such as the Tua-Tiu-Tiann International Festival of Arts (TTTIFA), featuring performances and lectures.

In addition, the National Museum of Taiwan History will hold a youth symposium on the topic of, “Social Movements in Post-War Taiwan,” to show how different generations participated in democracy and made their voices heard. For more information, visit the website.