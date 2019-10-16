  1. Home
Stars come out for free concert of Taiwanese classics

Several Golden Melody Awards singers are set to perform at the event later this month in Taoyuan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/16 18:26
(Taoyuan Department of Cultural Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A free concert of classical Taiwanese songs is set to take place in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District on Oct. 26 and will feature several celebrated singers, according to a Taoyuan Travel news release.

The “Classic Taiwanese Concert” will take place at Xingren park (興仁親子公園), 7 p.m., on Oct. 26. The park is at the intersection of Section 2 on Xingren Road and Xing'an 1st Street in Zhongli (中壢區興仁路二段與興安一街交叉口).

Concert organizer, the Taoyuan Department of Cultural Affairs, has invited several Golden Melody Awards singers to perform, including Michelle Pan (潘越雲), Shen Wen-cheng (沈文程), Showlen Maya (秀蘭瑪雅), Henry Hsu (許富凱), Wu Yong-bin (吳勇濱), and Chan Ya-wen (詹雅雯).

The organizer said it cordially welcomes members of the public to attend the concert. For related information, please refer to this site.
Zhongli
Classic Taiwanese Concert

