Chinese apologize to Hong Kong students for Lennon Wall brawl in Taiwan

September incident at Chinese Culture University one of many Lennon Wall clashes

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/16 17:43
A damaged Lennon Wall in Taipei (image from PTT board).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese students who attacked Hong Kong students over a “Lennon Wall” at Taipei’s Chinese Culture University (CCU) have apologized in a message, reports said Wednesday (October 16).

The September 24 clash was one of several incidents involving Chinese citizens damaging Lennon Walls or picking quarrels with supporters of the protest movement in Hong Kong.

In this case, Chinese tried to prevent Hong Kong students from posting notes, leading to a brawl which required police involvement. Injured Hong Kong students said they would file legal action against the attackers.

Following a mediation session at the Shilin District Prosecutors Office on October 14, the two sides reached an agreement, and the Chinese students would post a statement including an apology on Facebook for two weeks, the Central News Agency reported.

The statement also said that being in Taiwan, they should respect local laws and the freedom of speech, and should not use violence over differing opinions.

The CCU students association emphasized that in Taiwan, everyone enjoyed freedom of opinion and freedom of speech, but violence was to be condemned. The group also expressed the hope that the campus could become an even more tolerant and diverse environment, according to CNA.
Lennon Wall
Hong Kong students
Chinese students
Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests
Chinese Culture University

