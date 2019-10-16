TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — DPRK Business-Culture News, a Facebook page dedicated to information about North Korean business and culture, said in a post on Tuesday (Oct. 15) that notebooks produced by Taiwan-based ASUS are being displayed for sale at the upscale Daesong Department Store in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

According to the Oct. 15 post, Daesong Department Store, previously a mall, was quickly completed this year under the direction of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The authors claim the store is now the most upscale and modern in Pyongyang, on par with any top-tier department store in the world.

The post states that shoppers can find merchandise from all major international brands in the store, including ASUS, “one of Taiwan’s most excellent electronic brands,” adding that ASUS computer products are on display at the 3C product area on the third floor.

According to the post, one of the ASUS products available is a 15.6-inch notebook that sells for 62,700 KPW, or about NT$19,000.

In another Taiwan-related post, DPRK Business-Culture News chastised Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu for his remark that “Taiwan is locked up like North Korea.” Its authors urged Han not to take advantage of North Korea, a country he is totally ignorant of.

(DPRK Business-Culture News Facebook photo)