Morton’s The Steakhouse is launching a new Chef-inspired seasonal menu, packed with autumnal flavours, to help usher in the current change in seasons.

For Starters, guests can enjoy the Burrata, Brussels Sprouts & Roasted Butternut Squash Salad ( NT$888). This colourful composition is a heart-healthy plate featuring the creaminess and richness of the burrata cheese offset by the earthy flavouring of the charred sprouts and the roasted butternut squash. The salad is finished with a house-made basil pesto, crispy prosciutto and toasted pine nuts — a perfect pre-steak sharing plate for those dining as a group, this dish is destined to be a fan favourite!

And speaking of steaks…Morton’s is proudly featuring two premium Wagyu Steaks from the renowned Snake River Farms in Idaho. The Black Truffle & Porcini-Crusted Center-Cut Wagyu Filet (NT$2,888) weighs in at 7oz – an impossibly tender and lean cut, the filet is dusted with a porcini mushroom seasoning and black truffle zest, broiled, and then finished with a balsamic & roasted shallot butter; while the “Gold Label” Wagyu New York Medallion (NT$3,888) is a magnificent 10oz cut simply broiled and finished with Morton’s signature au jus. This exceptional steak features superior marbling, flavour and texture and is an indulgence of the highest caliber.

To accompany such a decadent Wagyu cut the Gnocchi with Gorgonzola Cream (NT$680) makes for the perfect side dish, and can also be a great substitute for a hearty meat-free main course. The potent flavours, creamy texture, and just the right hint of lemon zest, make this the ultimate comfort dish.