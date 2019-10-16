TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A teenager of Taiwanese origin has been elected to become the youngest-ever city councilor in the New Zealand town of Rotorua, reports said Wednesday (October 16).

Fisher Wang, 19, was working at a McDonald’s when he received a phone call telling him he had been elected in the country’s 10th largest city, according to news website Stuff New Zealand.

The young candidate said his interest in a political career had been fueled by a meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the campaign trail in 2017. Following last Saturday’s (October 12) victory, she phoned him to give him the advice always to speak up, Stuff reported.

During the campaign, Wang was the target of racist abuse, with people telling him to go back to where he came from, he said.

In the election, he received more votes than the incumbent deputy mayor and more than the country’s longest-serving city councilor.

Wang told Stuff that his next task was to decide whether he would quit his job at McDonald’s.

Rotorua is a town on New Zealand’s North Island famous for its geysers, hot springs and Maori culture.