  1. Home
  2. Culture

Saint Lucia celebrates 40 years of independence in Taiwan

A concert and a performance from Tribe of Twel, reprising its Double Ten Day parade appearance, marked four decades of independence for Taiwan's ally

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/17 09:00
Tribe of Twel at Double Ten Day (GACC photo)

Tribe of Twel at Double Ten Day (GACC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Embassy of Saint Lucia in Taiwan has launched a series of cultural events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its independence.

Saint Lucia, which has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, declared independence from the U.K 40 years ago. To mark the occasion, the embassy presented a concert on Tuesday (Oct. 15) at the Taipei campus of Shih Chien University (台北實踐大學), reported CNA.

The Ambassador of Saint Lucia, Edwin Laurent, attended and said it was the first time such an event had been arranged by the embassy, CNA reported. Laurent added that he hoped this was the first of many more similar collaborations.

The Embassy of Saint Lucia collaborated with Taiwan artists to put on the concert. The opening show was performed by Taiwan dance group, B. Dance (丞舞製作團隊), followed by the Saint Lucian jazz singer, Boo Hinkson, and the group, Tribe of Twel.

Tribe of Twel recently performed at Taiwan’s Double Ten Day parade and reenacted this performance. The show demonstrated how they build their homes in Saint Lucia and was greatly appreciated by the students, according to CNA.
Saint Lucia
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong website posts private information of Taiwan activists
Hong Kong website posts private information of Taiwan activists
2019/10/16 20:42
Museums offer free entry on Taiwan Culture Day
Museums offer free entry on Taiwan Culture Day
2019/10/16 18:39
President Tsai should improve Taiwan govt.'s treatment of Chinese spouses: TAO spokesman
President Tsai should improve Taiwan govt.'s treatment of Chinese spouses: TAO spokesman
2019/10/16 17:18
Taiwanese students refuse to attend leadership forum in China
Taiwanese students refuse to attend leadership forum in China
2019/10/16 16:57
China decries 'blacks hands' of Taiwan separatists behind White House petition
China decries 'blacks hands' of Taiwan separatists behind White House petition
2019/10/16 16:36