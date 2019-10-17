TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Embassy of Saint Lucia in Taiwan has launched a series of cultural events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its independence.

Saint Lucia, which has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, declared independence from the U.K 40 years ago. To mark the occasion, the embassy presented a concert on Tuesday (Oct. 15) at the Taipei campus of Shih Chien University (台北實踐大學), reported CNA.

The Ambassador of Saint Lucia, Edwin Laurent, attended and said it was the first time such an event had been arranged by the embassy, CNA reported. Laurent added that he hoped this was the first of many more similar collaborations.

The Embassy of Saint Lucia collaborated with Taiwan artists to put on the concert. The opening show was performed by Taiwan dance group, B. Dance (丞舞製作團隊), followed by the Saint Lucian jazz singer, Boo Hinkson, and the group, Tribe of Twel.

Tribe of Twel recently performed at Taiwan’s Double Ten Day parade and reenacted this performance. The show demonstrated how they build their homes in Saint Lucia and was greatly appreciated by the students, according to CNA.