Through Tuesday, October 15, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/10/16 14:17
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|8
|4
|8
|12
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|6
|4
|8
|12
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|6
|4
|8
|12
|Patrik Laine, WPG
|8
|3
|9
|12
|John Carlson, WAS
|7
|2
|9
|11
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|6
|6
|4
|10
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|5
|5
|10
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|6
|3
|7
|10
|Anthony Mantha, DET
|6
|6
|3
|9
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|6
|4
|5
|9
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|5
|4
|5
|9
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|7
|3
|6
|9
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|6
|3
|6
|9
|Matt Duchene, NSH
|6
|2
|7
|9
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|7
|0
|9
|9
|14 tied with 8 pts.