All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 6 1 0 12 26 16 Buffalo 6 5 0 1 11 25 13 Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10 Toronto 7 4 2 1 9 28 24 Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 25 16 Washington 7 3 2 2 8 22 23 Tampa Bay 6 3 2 1 7 23 18 Detroit 6 3 3 0 6 17 21 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17 Montreal 6 2 2 2 6 22 24 Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 11 9 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9 Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 11 18 Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19 New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 5 5 0 0 10 22 12 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 23 16 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 13 10 Nashville 6 4 2 0 8 28 23 St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20 Vegas 7 4 3 0 8 26 19 Winnipeg 8 4 4 0 8 26 30 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 18 21 Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 18 11 Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 11 9 Los Angeles 6 2 4 0 4 20 28 San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22 Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 Dallas 7 1 5 1 3 13 23 Minnesota 6 1 5 0 2 14 25

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Boston 4, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 2, Ottawa 0

Florida 6, New Jersey 4

Buffalo 4, Dallas 0

Colorado 6, Washington 3

Chicago 3, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 5, Detroit 1

Nashville 5, Vegas 2

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.