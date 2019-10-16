|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|25
|13
|Carolina
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|24
|16
|Boston
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|16
|10
|Toronto
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|28
|24
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|25
|16
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|22
|23
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|23
|18
|Detroit
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|16
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Montreal
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|22
|24
|Florida
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|19
|24
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Columbus
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|18
|Ottawa
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|12
|19
|New Jersey
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|13
|29
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|12
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|23
|16
|Anaheim
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|13
|10
|Vegas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|24
|14
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|19
|20
|Winnipeg
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|26
|30
|Calgary
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|18
|21
|Nashville
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|23
|21
|Arizona
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|11
|9
|Vancouver
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|20
|26
|San Jose
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|22
|Chicago
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|Dallas
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|13
|23
|Minnesota
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|14
|25
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Boston 4, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 2, Ottawa 0
Florida 6, New Jersey 4
Buffalo 4, Dallas 0
Colorado 6, Washington 3
Chicago 3, Edmonton 1
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 4, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 1
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.