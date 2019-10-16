  1. Home
Miami hosts Taiwan Day to mark 40th anniversary of TRA

Mayor, city officials attend reception at Miami City Hall, promise diplomatic partnership

By  Taiwan News
2019/10/16 11:44
Taiwan Day event (TECO-Miami)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami (TECO-Miami) held a "Taiwan Day" reception at Miami City Hall on Tuesday (Oct. 15) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act.

Approximately 350 people attended the event, including Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, Commissioner Wifredo Gort, and TECO-Miami Director David Chien (錢冠州). This was the first time the Taiwan Day event has been held at City Hall, reported Taro News.

Chien observed that Taiwan and the U.S. share a very close relationship and expressed his gratitude to the city of Miami for its support. He added that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, which allows the U.S. to sell weapons to Taiwan for its defense, reported CNA.

During their remarks, Gonzalez and Gort pointed out that Taiwan sets an excellent example for developing countries and that its democratic values are the foundation for its relations with the U.S. They also expressed their hope that both countries will continue to work together in the interest of freedom and human rights.
