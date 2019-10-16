TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six urban post offices across Taiwan are shifting their opening hours to noon and closing at 7:30 p.m. starting in November.

China Post announced on Tuesday (Oct. 15) that in order to meet the needs of busy office workers in metropolitan areas of Taiwan, it will adjust business hours at six post offices in six major cities to 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning in November, reported ETtoday. The new hours will be implemented in two phases consisting of three stores each over the course of two weeks.

The following is the rollout of the new office hours:

1. Nov. 1: Taipei Guanghua Post Office, Taichung Yong'an Post Office, Kaohsiung San Tin Post Office

2. Nov. 15: Yonghe (New Taipei) Zhongshan Road Post Office, Taoyuan Minsheng Road Post Office, Tainan Xinghua Street Post Office

China Post reassured the public that people's rights and interests will not be affected after the operating hours of the six above-mentioned post offices are adjusted. Registered mail applications will be provided to the public to change their workplace or new address free of charge.

For those requiring postal or financial services before noon, China Post recommended visiting nearby branches that maintain the standard morning operating hours. Alternatively, they customers use the ipost website, the epost app, or the WebATM online services.