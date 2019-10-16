  1. Home
  2. Society

6 urban Taiwan post offices to stay open until 7:30 p.m. starting Nov.

6 urban post offices across Taiwan to open at noon, close at 7:30 p.m. starting in November

  516
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/16 11:37
Taipei Guanghua Post Office. (Google Maps image)

Taipei Guanghua Post Office. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six urban post offices across Taiwan are shifting their opening hours to noon and closing at 7:30 p.m. starting in November.

China Post announced on Tuesday (Oct. 15) that in order to meet the needs of busy office workers in metropolitan areas of Taiwan, it will adjust business hours at six post offices in six major cities to 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning in November, reported ETtoday. The new hours will be implemented in two phases consisting of three stores each over the course of two weeks.

The following is the rollout of the new office hours:

1. Nov. 1: Taipei Guanghua Post Office, Taichung Yong'an Post Office, Kaohsiung San Tin Post Office

2. Nov. 15: Yonghe (New Taipei) Zhongshan Road Post Office, Taoyuan Minsheng Road Post Office, Tainan Xinghua Street Post Office

China Post reassured the public that people's rights and interests will not be affected after the operating hours of the six above-mentioned post offices are adjusted. Registered mail applications will be provided to the public to change their workplace or new address free of charge.

For those requiring postal or financial services before noon, China Post recommended visiting nearby branches that maintain the standard morning operating hours. Alternatively, they customers use the ipost website, the epost app, or the WebATM online services.
China Post
Post office

RELATED ARTICLES

FamilyMart customers can now mail Chunghwa Post packages 24/7
FamilyMart customers can now mail Chunghwa Post packages 24/7
2019/04/09 18:24
Taiwan Receipt Lottery: Winning numbers announced for September-October 2018
Taiwan Receipt Lottery: Winning numbers announced for September-October 2018
2018/11/25 14:13
Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China
Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China
2018/08/18 17:19
Chunghwa Post reveals Taiwan's first 'Digital Post Office' with 'smart' assistant
Chunghwa Post reveals Taiwan's first 'Digital Post Office' with 'smart' assistant
2018/04/16 20:59
Video shows Taiwanese temps tossing PChome packages for fun
Video shows Taiwanese temps tossing PChome packages for fun
2018/04/10 15:40