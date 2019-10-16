NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive back P.J. Williams has been suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The league said in a statement Tuesday that Williams is suspended immediately and will be available to return to the Saints after the club's Week 8 game against Arizona.

The statement does not specify which banned substance Williams was determined to have used. However, Williams was arrested in January for allegedly driving while intoxicated just days after the Saints' loss in the NFC Championship game. He pleaded guilty in August to reckless operation of a vehicle.

New Orleans made Williams a third-round draft choice out of Florida State in 2015, but he missed most of his first two seasons because of injuries. He has played in all but one game since 2017 and has three career interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

This season, Williams has seven solo or assisted tackles combined and has broken up two passes.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL