PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is calling on federal court to stop the suspension of a high school student who was punished for bullying after she charged the school failed to address concerns about sexual assault.

The organization filed a motion Sunday in Maine asking for a temporary restraining order against the Cape Elizabeth district.

Sophomore Aela Mansmann is appealing a suspension for posting a note that said: "There's a rapist in our school and you know who it is." The district says her actions broke an anti-bullying policy.

The school principal has said a male student believed he was the target of the note and that he felt unsafe at school.

Superintendent Donna Wolfrom declined to comment Tuesday.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the superintendent's last name to Wolfrom, instead of Wolfram.