HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has pulled the Hollywood animation movie "Abominable" from theaters for featuring a scene with a map containing the controversial South China Sea nine-dash line, state media reported.

The dash line, which is used by China to mark its claim to the entire South China Sea, has been a subject of condemnation by Vietnam and others with claims to the sea, which is crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves.

"Abominable" tells the story of a Chinese girl helping a yeti get back to its home on Mount Everest, and was produced by a collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Chinese-based Pearl Studio.

It was shown in Vietnamese cinemas for a week before its removal, according to the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper.