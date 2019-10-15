PARIS (AP) — Thousands of French firefighters are protesting low pay and difficult working conditions and say they want to know they have the government's support.

Tuesday's protest comes two weeks after a similar protest by police in the streets of Paris.

Holding aloft smoky flares and wearing uniforms and reflective helmets, they walked slowly toward the iconic Republique plaza.

Pierre Tenepoude, who has been a firefighter for 10 years in the city of Nimes, said they feel like they're working at 200% without respect or the means to do their jobs properly.

The march involved professional firefighters — as opposed to volunteers — from around the country.