TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Chung Hsing University (NCHU) Xinhua Forest Station (國立中興大學新化林場) and Hutoupi (虎頭埤) in the southwestern city of Tainan have launched a joint marketing program to offer admission discounts to visitors until the end of this year, according to the Travel Tainan website.

With an admission ticket stub to either NCHU Xinhua Forest Station or Hutoupi, the holder will receive half price admission (NT$40) at the other attraction. The original price of admission to either attraction is NT$80 per adult.

In addition, the first 50 visitors to Hutoupi every day will each receive an NT$80 coupon for a reduced-price ride on a swan boat. According to the Travel Tainan press release, these discounts are effective from now until the end of the year.

“Hutoupi was Taiwan's first reservoir, and has a century-long history,” an introduction to the attraction on Travel Tainan says. “It is dubbed `Little Sun Moon Lake’ after the country's largest lake, and serves as Tainan's back garden.”

NCHU Xinhua Forest Station, located to the east of Hutoupi, is an experimental forestry station and part of the university. It manages 90 hectares of dense forests, mostly mahogany, and is a popular walking spot among Tainan residents.

NCHU Xinhua Forest Station Director Wu Yi-hung (吳佾鴻) said the restaurant and café at the station have interiors made of a variety of indigenous woods, including mahogany, Taiwan acacia, teak, Taiwan fir, and cryptomeria. They provide a relaxing dining environment for teachers, students, and visitors.

For related information, refer to the NCHU Xinhua Forest Station website and the Hutoupi Scenic Area Administration Office website.

NCHU Xinhua Forest Station

Hutoupi

(All Tainan City Government photos)