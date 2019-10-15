TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For three years, the name of a Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit station was listed as “Oil Refinery Elementary Achool Station” on a sign outside the building, reports said Tuesday (October 15).

As a stopgap measure, a sticker with the letter S has now been superimposed on the offending vowel until a more permanent correction is applied, the Central News Agency reported.

When the light box was renewed in 2015, apparently nobody noticed the typo. It was only recently that a member of the public spotted the oddity and posted it online.

A quick tour of inspection revealed that no other signs contained any English spelling errors, the MRT company said, adding that a new version with the correct spelling of “School” had been ordered and would soon be installed.

