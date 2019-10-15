  1. Home
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung corrects word ‘school’ on MRT station sign

Nobody spotted the error for 3 years

  119
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/15 20:47
The temporarily corrected version of the Kaohsiung MRT sign (photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung MRT company).

The temporarily corrected version of the Kaohsiung MRT sign (photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung MRT company). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For three years, the name of a Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit station was listed as “Oil Refinery Elementary Achool Station” on a sign outside the building, reports said Tuesday (October 15).

As a stopgap measure, a sticker with the letter S has now been superimposed on the offending vowel until a more permanent correction is applied, the Central News Agency reported.

When the light box was renewed in 2015, apparently nobody noticed the typo. It was only recently that a member of the public spotted the oddity and posted it online.

A quick tour of inspection revealed that no other signs contained any English spelling errors, the MRT company said, adding that a new version with the correct spelling of “School” had been ordered and would soon be installed.
spelling
spelling mistake
Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit
Kaohsiung

