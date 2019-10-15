TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) posted an image on its Facebook page of the European countries recently expressing support for the island on the international scene.

The graphic was limited to just one week, which included the country’s Double Ten National Day, the Liberty Times reported.

Pope Francis, the head of state of Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Europe, the Vatican, wished the people of the island “peace and prosperity” for the National Day, MOFA said.

In the Czech Republic, the president of the Senate attended a Double Ten celebration organizing by Taiwan’s office in Prague.

Members of Parliament in Great Britain and Italy voiced their support for Taiwan joining Interpol, while the Netherlands’ lower house of parliament approved a motion in favor of the island nation’s participation in international organizations in general, MOFA said.

The ministry also noted that its Swedish counterpart had submitted a report to parliament advocating the continued development of relations with Taiwan.

