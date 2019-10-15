Notre Dame cathedral is pictured Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. French Culture Minister Franck Riester said the melted, twisted scaffolding atop Not
People walk by Notre Dame cathedral Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. French Culture Minister Franck Riester said the melted, twisted scaffolding atop
Notre Dame cathedral is pictured Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. French Culture Minister Franck Riester said the melted, twisted scaffolding atop Not
Notre Dame cathedral is pictured Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. French Culture Minister Franck Riester said the melted, twisted scaffolding atop Not
French Culture Minister Franck Riester speaks six months after a fire broke at the Notre Dame cathedral, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. Franck Riest
French Culture Minister Franck Riester speaks six months after a fire broke at the Notre Dame cathedral, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. Franck Riest
French Culture Minister Franck Riester speaks six months after a fire broke at the Notre Dame cathedral, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Paris. Franck Riest
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, stone expert Jean-Didier Mertz, looks on next to the remains of the golden angel that was once atop No
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, stone expert Jean-Didier Mertz shows the tests of laser cleaning technique on a broken vault stone fro
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, stone expert Jean-Didier Mertz displays a broken vault stone from Notre Dame cathedral in a warehouse
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Metals chief Aurelia Azema displays traces on the metal pipes of the Notre Dame cathedral organ to mea
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, stone expert Jean-Didier Mertz, displays his measure of the drying time for a stone from Notre Dame ca
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Glass specialist Claudine Loisel checks the Notre Dame cathedral's stained-glass windows in a lab at C
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Glass specialist Claudine Loisel checks the Notre Dame cathedral's stained-glass windows in a lab at C
PARIS (AP) — France's culture minister says the melted, twisted scaffolding atop Notre Dame Cathedral will be removed "in the coming weeks" to allow restoration work to begin.
It's been six months since an April 15 fire gutted the medieval structure, which was under renovation at the time and crisscrossed with scaffolding where the spire once stood.
Culture Minister Franck Riester on Tuesday offered an update on the effort to restore the ravaged cathedral. He said conservation work would take several more months, along with parallel work to evaluate the building's soundness.
Riester denied that the French government had been slow to recognize the potential harmful effects of the lead that melted from the cathedral's roof. He said health officials were taking regular samples from areas around Notre Dame to check for lead.