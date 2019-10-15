TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Yilan International Art Festival (丟丟銅蘭城國際音樂節) gets underway at the Yilan Performing Arts Center on Wednesday (Oct. 16) at 7 p.m. and runs for five days (Oct. 16-20), featuring 12 international performance groups as well as Taiwanese artists.

The international performers come from 12 countries, including Russia, U.S., Poland, Indonesia and Japan. They will showcase their talents with cultural dances, choirs and symphonies, according to the festival's website.

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Jiang Congyuan (江聰淵), Mayor of Yilan County, invited Martín Torres, Representative of Mexican Trade Services in Taiwan, to Zhaoying Temple (昭應宮) and sought blessings for the festival. Accompanying them were Russian representative Dubois Jean-Nöel and the Mongolian Jangar band, reported Liberty Times.

Jiang said diplomatic envoys from seven countries will attend and speak at the opening ceremony. He said that he hoped arts and culture can serve as a catalyst for Taiwan's friendship with the global community, reported Yahoo News.