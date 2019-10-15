TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Almost eight out of 10 Taiwanese support the government’s energy transformation policies and even more favor the use of solar energy, according to a survey published Tuesday (October 15).

A day before the opening of the 2019 Energy Taiwan fair, the study by SEMI, a global body including manufacturers of semiconductors and solar panels, found a support level of 78.4 percent for the government’s efforts. Solar energy won approval from 80 percent of respondents in Taiwan.

The group also wanted to provide advice to the government about how to promote solar energy and how to boost the development of the sector, the Liberty Times reported.

Nevertheless, 70 percent of the public was still unaware that solar panels were not toxic, and more than 90 percent did not realize that the government had set up a panel recycling program, SEMI Taiwan said.

Taiwan is scheduled to become a nuclear-free country in 2025, according to current government plans.

