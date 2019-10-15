  1. Home
  2. Politics

William Lai visits Taiwanese communities in US to campaign for Tsai's re-election

Lai greeted in San Francisco by crowd of enthusiastic supporters

By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/15 16:59
Event poster for banquet in California, Oct. 15 (Photo from social media)

Event poster for banquet in California, Oct. 15 (Photo from social media)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former premier and Democratic Progressive Party primary candidate William Lai (賴清德) is in the United States this week where he is campaigning among Taiwanese-American communities for the re-election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Lai was met by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters when he arrived in San Francisco on Monday, one of his first public appearances since the DPP primary. Lai will attend several events in the U.S. this week, including a banquet hosted by the Northern California Friends of Tsai on Tuesday (Oct. 15) to promote Tsai Ing-wen in the upcoming election.

The slogan of the California event is “Taiwan wants to win” (台灣要贏), in which the character for “win” is a homonym for the second part of Tsai's given name. Lai told the crowd that greeted him in San Francisco that everyone must unite behind the president to safeguard democracy and freedom in Taiwan.

After the banquet on Tuesday, Lai will also make stops in Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York, before returning to Taiwan next week, reports Liberty Times.
2020 election
William Lai
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwanese American
California

RELATED ARTICLES

Formosa Alliance calls for Taiwanese voters to ditch Tsai, embrace Annette Lu
Formosa Alliance calls for Taiwanese voters to ditch Tsai, embrace Annette Lu
2019/10/14 12:51
Taiwan president offers condolences to typhoon victims in Japan
Taiwan president offers condolences to typhoon victims in Japan
2019/10/14 10:52
Countdown to Taiwan Presidential Election: 90 days
Countdown to Taiwan Presidential Election: 90 days
2019/10/13 13:02
Taiwan completes first pin piles assembly for offshore wind turbines
Taiwan completes first pin piles assembly for offshore wind turbines
2019/10/12 19:40
Bubble milk tea pizza served up at Taiwan’s National Day Reception
Bubble milk tea pizza served up at Taiwan’s National Day Reception
2019/10/12 14:57