TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The third Taipei-Keelung express bus line, No. 1579, which runs from Keelung’s Badouzi to Taipei’s Yuanshan Transfer Station, will begin operation on Wednesday (Oct. 16).

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) said that unlike city bus operators, express buses are financially autonomous. He added that Capital Bus Co., Ltd. (首都客運), which is under contract to run the line, has invested in brand new buses, reported CNA.

The mayor went on to say that more than one million visitors come to Keelung on cruises each year and predicted that Line 1579, which passes through scenic areas in the city’s Jhongjheng District, will certainly be profitable in the future, according to the report.

Keelung Department of Transportation Lee Kang (李綱) said that Bus 1579 starts from Badouzi train station and passes National Taiwan Ocean University on Beining Road, where the service splits into the Zhongzheng Road and Xiangfeng Street routes before arriving at the City Hall stop on Yi 1st Road before getting on National Highway No. 1 bound for Taipei, the report said.

Within Taipei, Bus 1579 stops at Tan-mei Park, MRT Nanjing Sanmin Station, Yuanshan Transfer Station, MRT Zhongxiao Dunhua Station, and MRT Zhongxiao Fuxing Station before reaching its destination at Yuanshan Transfer Station.

The two other express buses operating between Taipei and Keelung are No. 2088, which runs between Badouzi and Taipei City Hall, and No. 1088, which connects Sijiaoting with Songshan Train Station.