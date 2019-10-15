Han Kuo-yu

“In a great downpour and flood, even a dog knows to head to higher ground.”

On Oct. 13, areas surrounding Tokyo, Japan, were slammed with large amounts of rainfall brought by Typhoon Hagibis. An amount equivalent to 30 percent of the country’s total rainfall in the past year hit the region within 24 hours. Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu commented on the natural disaster, noting that Kaohsiung has also dealt with flooding this year.

Tsai Ing-wen

“We will promote the ‘digital era’ and international economic integration.”



On Monday (Oct. 14), President Tsai officially announced that TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) will once again be Taiwan’s envoy to the annual APEC conference. In November, Chang will lead a delegation to Santiago, Chile, to represent Taiwan and promote transnational economic integration in the “digital age.”

Tsai said there are two primary goals for the APEC meeting. The first is to clearly communicate to APEC members Taiwan’s plans and moves towards promoting a “digital society” and becoming a “smart country." The second is to share Taiwan’s experiences in spurring economic development across society while promoting inclusive and sustainable growth with international partners across the Indo-Pacific.

Annette Lu

“Those who make people feel like the country is being lost are not qualified to serve as a national leader.”



On Oct. 14, Annette Lu criticized both DPP incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu for appealing to people’s sense of nationalism. Annette Lu has called on Taiwanese to choose the “Peaceful center way – A third choice for Taiwan” while emphasizing national defense, social stability, and people’s “peace of mind” as three major planks of her campaign platform.

Lu claims that Taiwan is in the midst of a chaotic generation and that the country is in disorder. She criticized the other candidates for making citizens feel that the country is being lost and claimed that people should not be forced to choose between the KMT or DPP.

Taking aim at Han Kuo-yu, Lu said that while his promotion of the Republic of China is admirable, he should not just be doing it in Taiwan. Lu challenged Han to bravely carry the ROC flag across the strait and watch the Chinese people there shrink away from it in fear.