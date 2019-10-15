  1. Home
German security services want more powers to fight extremism

By  Associated Press
2019/10/15 14:04
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's security services are seeking greater powers to fight the kind of far-right extremism behind last week's synagogue attack, including requiring internet companies to report illegal hate speech.

The heads of Germany's domestic intelligence service BfV and the Federal Criminal Police Office warned Tuesday that online platforms are increasingly being used as a means of spreading far-right radicalism and linking up with like-minded people in a way already seen with Islamist extremism.

The issue was highlighted last Wednesday, when a 27-year-old German man attempted to attack scores of people inside a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle observing Judaism's holiest day, Yom Kippur.

After failing to gain entry the suspect killed two people nearby using apparently homemade weapons and fled. He was arrested hours later.