  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Filipina's solution to carry-on weight limit

Filipina sports several layers of clothes to outsmart carry-on weight limit

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/15 14:07
(Photo from Facebook user Gel Rodriguez)

(Photo from Facebook user Gel Rodriguez)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in the Philippines has come up with a clever solution to outsmart the weight limit imposed her carry-on bag — wear the extra weigh on her body.

On her Facebook page on Oct. 2, Filipina traveler Gel Rodriguez wrote that airline staff at the check-in counter rejected her carry-on bag because it weighed 9 kilograms, two kilograms over the 7-kilogram limit. Her solution: wear several layers of clothing from the suitcase on her body instead.

She then posed for a photo triumphantly exposing the numerous layers she piled on, and wrote that she had managed to bring the weight of the bag down to 6.5 kilograms. She then posted the hashtag, "#ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted."

The post has since garnered 31,000 likes, 1,000 comments, and 19,000 shares on Facebook.
luggage
suitcase
baggage
air travel
Filipina

RELATED ARTICLES

Memorial for Filipina killed by acid spill to be held in W. Taiwan today
Memorial for Filipina killed by acid spill to be held in W. Taiwan today
2019/09/12 10:17
Taiwan's Filipino community calls for safer environment for workers
Taiwan's Filipino community calls for safer environment for workers
2019/09/02 14:25
Netizens blame poor safety for death of Filipina from acid spill at Taiwan plant
Netizens blame poor safety for death of Filipina from acid spill at Taiwan plant
2019/08/30 10:43
Filipina worker dies in chemical accident at Taiwan factory
Filipina worker dies in chemical accident at Taiwan factory
2019/08/29 19:40
Filipina streamer Charess to greet fans at Computex Taipei today
Filipina streamer Charess to greet fans at Computex Taipei today
2019/05/31 11:39