TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in the Philippines has come up with a clever solution to outsmart the weight limit imposed her carry-on bag — wear the extra weigh on her body.

On her Facebook page on Oct. 2, Filipina traveler Gel Rodriguez wrote that airline staff at the check-in counter rejected her carry-on bag because it weighed 9 kilograms, two kilograms over the 7-kilogram limit. Her solution: wear several layers of clothing from the suitcase on her body instead.

She then posed for a photo triumphantly exposing the numerous layers she piled on, and wrote that she had managed to bring the weight of the bag down to 6.5 kilograms. She then posted the hashtag, "#ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted."

The post has since garnered 31,000 likes, 1,000 comments, and 19,000 shares on Facebook.