  1. Home
  2. World

Anti-Chinese sentiment brewing in Kazakhstan

‘No to the expansion of China’ signs spotted in street protests

  116
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/15 13:59
Anti-China protesters arrested in Kazakhstan.

Anti-China protesters arrested in Kazakhstan. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As anti-Chinese sentiment rises across Central Asia, numerous protests have broken out in Kazakhstan against China's perceived economic invasion of the country.

Kazakhstan and neighboring China have been longtime trade partners, but recent information suggests that China aims to relocate a number of plants and factories to the former Soviet republic. Although the Kazakh authorities quickly denied such speculation, the nation has seen an increase in anti-China protests, according to UDN.

The protests started in the first week of September when news broke of China's alleged plans to relocate 55 factories to Kazakhstan's southwestern Mangystau Region. The information has been spread widely online, and signs that read "No to the expansion of China" and "The old man is the enemy" can be seen at demonstrations.

Anti-Chinese sentiment is not only brewing in Kazakhstan but also in other Asian countries, according to renowned Japanese scholar Kumakura Jun (熊倉潤) in his recent article "One Belt One Road and Potential Sinophobia in Central Asia." An anti-China protest also took place in Kyrgyzstan in January, reported BBC.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has seen a divide between pro-China and anti-China activists, causing the Kazakh government to employ a more cautious approach to Beijing's business proposals. The sudden backlash has created a dilemma for the new Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Observer Research Foundation.
Kazakhstan
China
anti-China protests

RELATED ARTICLES

China Airlines stops selling duty-free cigarettes on its planes
China Airlines stops selling duty-free cigarettes on its planes
2019/10/14 21:04
Wages in Chinese manufacturing sector stagnate
Wages in Chinese manufacturing sector stagnate
2019/10/14 18:15
China condemns Ted Cruz, accuses him of inciting 'color revolution' in Hong Kong
China condemns Ted Cruz, accuses him of inciting 'color revolution' in Hong Kong
2019/10/14 14:29
Philippine Foreign Affairs Sec. apologizes to China for taking Mao's 'name in vain'
Philippine Foreign Affairs Sec. apologizes to China for taking Mao's 'name in vain'
2019/10/14 10:37
Beijing tries to use 'visa blackmail' to dissuade US congressmen from Taiwan visit
Beijing tries to use 'visa blackmail' to dissuade US congressmen from Taiwan visit
2019/10/14 10:37