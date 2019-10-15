  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/15 12:39
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000
Boston 3 0 1.000
Brooklyn 3 0 1.000
New York 1 1 .500
Toronto 1 2 .333 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 0 1.000
Orlando 3 2 .600 1
Washington 2 2 .500
Charlotte 1 3 .250
Atlanta 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 4 0 1.000
Indiana 3 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 2 1 .667
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Chicago 1 3 .250 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000
Houston 3 1 .750 1
Memphis 2 1 .667
Dallas 1 3 .250 3
San Antonio 0 3 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2
Portland 1 2 .333 2
Utah 1 3 .250
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 2 2 .500
Golden State 1 1 .500
Phoenix 2 2 .500
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 ½

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 118, Cleveland 72

L.A. Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100

New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114

Chicago 105, Toronto 91

Milwaukee 115, Washington 108

Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94

Minnesota 131, Maccabi Haifa 101

Monday's Games

Miami 120, Atlanta 87

Charlotte 120, Memphis 99

Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 70

Sacramento 128, Utah 115

Denver 107, Phoenix 102

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Melbourne United at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.