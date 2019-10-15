WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Just a month has passed since the last presidential debate, but the state of the Democrats' 2020 race has shifted.

The political world is suddenly consumed by an escalating impeachment inquiry, one of the leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, Bernie Sanders, is recovering from a heart attack, and Joe Biden is no longer the only front-runner, thanks to a rising Elizabeth Warren.

Those evolving story lines and other issues will play out on national television Tuesday night during a debate in Ohio.

The dozen Democrats seeking the party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump's reelection are gathering in the wake of Trump's abandonment of Syrian Kurds to a Turkish invasion. Whether the invasion of Syria or other issues get much attention is an open question given the crowded stage.