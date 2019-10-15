|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Dallas
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|San Antonio
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Sacramento
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Sunday's Games
Boston 118, Cleveland 72
L.A. Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100
New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114
Chicago 105, Toronto 91
Milwaukee 115, Washington 108
Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94
Minnesota 131, Maccabi Haifa 101
|Monday's Games
Miami 120, Atlanta 87
Charlotte 120, Memphis 99
Dallas 107, Oklahoma City 70
Sacramento 128, Utah 115
Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Melbourne United at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers at Vancouver, BC, 10:30 p.m.