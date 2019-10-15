TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After two food delivery drivers were killed over Taiwan's National Day weekend, a Lalamove (啦啦快送) driver fatally hit a 74-year-old man who was jaywalking on Minsheng W. Road Monday evening (Oct. 14).

A 30-year-old Lalamove delivery driver surnamed Chou (周) was on his way to pick up his next order when he accidentally collided with a 74-year-old man surnamed Lo (羅), reported ETtoday. According to police, Lo was immediately sent to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

This is the third food-delivery-related incident to result in a death in Taiwan in the last 5 days, with the previous two involving drivers from Foodpanda and Uber Eats. The police confirmed that Chou was not under the influence of alcohol and said he felt remorse for what had happened, reported UDN.

The Ministry of Labor has threatened to fine food delivery companies for lacking a formal labor-management framework and said that deliverers should be regarded as employees as opposed to contractors, which is how many companies define them. Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) on Monday stated that, regardless, delivery companies should be held responsible for any accidents caused by their drivers.