BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police clashed with angry protesters in downtown Barcelona as well as outside the airport after Spain's Supreme Court convicted 12 separatist leaders of illegally promoting Catalonia's independence.
Police fired foam bullets and used batons against demonstrators, and regional emergency service SEM said 53 people were treated for injuries at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. In downtown Barcelona, police used batons and sounds similar to the firing projectiles were heard.
The protesters took to the streets after nine of the 12 Catalan politicians and activists were found guilty of sedition and sentenced from nine to 13 years in prison. Four of them also were convicted of misuse of public funds. The other three were fined for disobedience. The court barred all of them from holding public office.
Angry demonstrators halted some trains by placing burning tires and wood on tracks, and blocking roads as well as the airport entrance.