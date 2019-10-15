CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who gunned down five of his neighbors over the weekend had had angry run-ins with his fellow tenants and left cryptic notes on his door suggesting he was planning an act of violence, authorities said Monday.

Investigators still haven't determined the exact reason why 66-year-old Krysztof Marek shot four neighbors as they were sitting down for dinner on Saturday before chasing down a fleeing woman who lived upstairs and shooting her in the head outside of the building on the city's northwest side, police said.

During a hearing Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, prosecutors said they found two threatening notes written in Marek's native Polish language that were taped to his apartment door.

One of the notes read: "No mercy. Remember whatever s--- they do to you, you control it yourself, not them. Enough. You have to pay for it."

The other read: "Tomorrow, No mercy without any stupid hesitation. Remember who you are. Remember what this piece of s--- is doing to you. Enough."

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Marek had previously confronted his neighbors over what he called petty matters, including telling off a woman who angered him because he felt she was walking too loudly on the floor above his apartment.

After the shootings, Marek put the .40-caliber handgun on a coffee table in his apartment, walked outside and told police when they arrived, "I think you're looking for me. I did it," Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said during the hearing.

Marek faces five counts of first-degree murder, and the judge ordered him to remain jailed without bond.

The county medical examiner's office has identified two of the victims. Forty-three-year-old Tsvetanka Kostadinova was among the four people who were killed while sitting down to dinner. And the woman who shot outside the building while trying to flee was 53-year-old Jolanta Topolska. The names of the other three victims hadn't been released as of Monday afternoon.

Guglielmi said all of the victims knew Marek and that at least some of them were Polish.