BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2470
|Down
|53
|Dec
|2493
|2494
|2440
|2449
|Down
|57
|Jan
|2470
|Down
|53
|Mar
|2512
|2512
|2462
|2470
|Down
|53
|May
|2512
|2512
|2462
|2470
|Down
|54
|Jul
|2506
|2506
|2456
|2465
|Down
|54
|Sep
|2487
|2487
|2443
|2446
|Down
|53
|Dec
|2460
|2460
|2413
|2418
|Down
|52
|Mar
|2443
|2443
|2401
|2401
|Down
|53
|May
|2440
|2440
|2397
|2397
|Down
|52
|Jul
|2397
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2389
|Down
|51