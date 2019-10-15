BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2470 Down 53 Dec 2493 2494 2440 2449 Down 57 Jan 2470 Down 53 Mar 2512 2512 2462 2470 Down 53 May 2512 2512 2462 2470 Down 54 Jul 2506 2506 2456 2465 Down 54 Sep 2487 2487 2443 2446 Down 53 Dec 2460 2460 2413 2418 Down 52 Mar 2443 2443 2401 2401 Down 53 May 2440 2440 2397 2397 Down 52 Jul 2397 Down 51 Sep 2389 Down 51