HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The International Cricket Council has lifted Zimbabwe's international ban following a board meeting in Dubai.

The ICC suspended Zimbabwe in July and withdrew funding due to government interference in the sport after board of the country's national cricket body was removed from office on corruption charges. However, the Zimbabwe Cricket board was reinstated in August and the ICC said Monday that all the conditions had been met for the ban to be lifted.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement: "I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel."

Nepal was also reinstated by the ICC after being suspended in 2016.