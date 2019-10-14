People look on from a motorcycle on the edge of a march led by the art community demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, in Port
A woman carries a child past police standing guard during a protest led by the art community demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Mo
A police officer stands in front of graffiti reading "Down with Jovenel," as police provide security along the route of a march calling for the resign
Police surround a motorcycle that tried to drive through a police barricade on the road leading to the home of President Jovenel Moïse, in Petion-Vill
A man in a suit drives a motorcycle through a police barricade blocking protesters from entering a road leading to the residence of President Jovenel
Protesters climb up on motorcycles and a highway barrier to try to get a look at thousands of demonstrators coming to join the march, in Petion-Ville,
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Road blocks are going up across Haiti as the country enters its fifth week of protests after opposition leaders said they will not back down on their call for the president to resign.
The demonstration comes a day after tens of thousands of Haitians marched through Port-au-Prince in a peaceful protest organized by artists. Business groups, church leaders and human rights organizations also have joined the call for President Jovenel Moïse to step down amid anger over corruption, inflation and scarcity of basic goods including fuel.
Monday's protest comes a day before the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti ends its mandate, marking the first time since 2004 that there will be no U.N. peacekeeping operation in Haiti.
The U.N. recently said Haiti stands at a delicate moment.