TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said on Monday (Oct. 14) that despite the U.S. and China announcing a truce on tariff hikes, global deployment is still the long-term trend of Taiwan businesses, CNA reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Friday to put off planned tariff hikes this week from 25 percent to 30 percent on US$250 billion of Chinese goods. In exchange, he said China would buy American farm goods.

However, the two sides reportedly haven’t made any progress on the causes of the 15-month-old trade war. Shen said that as a result it was likely Taiwan’s businesses would continue to spread into new markets and establish manufacturing bases around the world.

The minister was also asked if the pace of reshoring for Taiwan businesses in China would slow down because of the truce. The minister didn’t think this would be the case because the U.S. still maintains 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods.

Shen added that as Taiwan companies deployed abroad, the government would provide assistance. This would include providing solutions to the problems of the five lacks (lack of land, lack of water, lack of electricity, lack of workers, and lack of talent).