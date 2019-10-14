TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Morris Chang (張忠謀), CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has denied that he will become Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) Kuomintang (KMT) 2020 vice-presidential running mate.

“There is no such thing,” Chang told UDN on Monday (Oct. 14). “I only saw this in the newspaper. There is no such thing.”

Chang was recently appointed to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the 2019 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Chile, in mid-November.

Having met with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), and US Vice-President Mike Pence at last year’s APEC, Chang said he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at this year’s APEC summit, if he attends.

During Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) presidency, Chang first represented Taiwan at APEC and met with former US President George Bush.