  2. 2020 Taiwan Presidential Election

Morris Chang denies he’s Han’s running mate

The TSMC CEO swatted away rumors that he would back Han Kuo-yu in the election as a vice presidential candidate

By Liao, Jo-Luen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/14 18:20
Morris Chang (張忠謀), CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Morris Chang (張忠謀), CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has denied that he will become Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) Kuomintang (KMT) 2020 vice-presidential running mate.

“There is no such thing,” Chang told UDN on Monday (Oct. 14). “I only saw this in the newspaper. There is no such thing.”

Chang was recently appointed to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the 2019 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Chile, in mid-November.

Having met with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), and US Vice-President Mike Pence at last year’s APEC, Chang said he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at this year’s APEC summit, if he attends.

During Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) presidency, Chang first represented Taiwan at APEC and met with former US President George Bush.
Han Kuo-yu
Kaohsiung Mayor
2020 Taiwan presidential race
APEC summit
Donald Trump

