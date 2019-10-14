TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As growth in China’s manufacturing sector slows, about 80 percent of manufacturing workers in China’s Yangtze River Delta area are taking home about the same pay as they did last year, CNA reported on Monday (Oct. 14).

Saturday’s Chinese edition of The Nihon Keizai Shinbun released the report of an investigation into the recruitment of production line workers at 37 businesses in Jiangsu Province and Shanghai, according to CNA. Only five of the businesses said their workers took home more this year than they did last year.

Thirty of the 37 businesses said that their workers’ monthly take-home pay this year was about the same as that of last year. Two businesses said workers have had to settle for lower pay.

The report said Jiangsu Province and Shanghai raised their minimum wages in August last year and April this year. Even though many businesses have raised the minimum wage, workers’ actual take-home pay did not increase, as the number of overtime hours dropped due to a slowing economy.

The report also said that as many as 40 percent of businesses have reduced hiring, according to CNA.