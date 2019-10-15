The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday confirmed the first case of dengue fever in Taichung City this year, warning of an outbreak of the disease in the area if mosquito breeding grounds are not quickly eliminated.



The patient, a male in his 60s, developed a high fever, severe body pains and other symptoms on Oct. 9 and was taken to hospital, where he tested positive Sunday for the mosquito-borne viral disease, CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) told CNA.



Six containers of water found near the man’s home were most likely the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito that transmits the disease, Lo said, adding that there was a “medium” risk of the disease spreading in the area.



However, authorities are also considering that the source might have been another confirmed dengue patient, who had visited the area recently after returning from a trip to India, Lo said.



Meanwhile, a man in New Taipei was also confirmed to have contracted dengue and was in quarantine in hospital, the CDC said.



Local authorities are stepping their efforts against dengue, through measures such as fogging and cleaning in the areas where the two new cases were confirmed, the CDC said.



So far this year, the CDC has reported 97 indigenous dengue cases of dengue fever in Taiwan, 57 of which were in Kaohsiung, 31 in Tainan, five in New Taipei, two in Taipei, and one each in Taoyuan and Taichung.



The number of imported cases, meanwhile, totaled 418, most of which were from Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines, according to CDC statistics.