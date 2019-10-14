TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After police found the biggest drug cache inside a container in history, a police officer has come forward to confess that he took NT10 million (US$326,000) to cover it up.

Early this year Kaohsiung's Qiaotou District Prosecutor's Office directed the seizure of 1.5 metric tons of illegal drugs stashed inside a container, which in turn, led to the arrest of a police officer surnamed Wu (吳) who had taken bribes to look the other way. Prosecutors found that Wu. who was an officer with the Special Police Third Headquarters, would import containers under the name of a company with a good track record in exchange for NT$10 million, reported UDN.

On Jan. 28 of this year, officers opened up a container in Kaohsiung Harbor and found 1.5 metric tons of illegal drugs stashed inside, a record haul from a container in Taiwan. After tracing the shipment to a 48-year-old customs broker surnamed Shen (沈), he informed them that a police officer surnamed Wu had been helping to cover up the shipments, according to the report.



Drugs concealed between layers of plywood. (Ciaotou Prosecutor's Office photo)

When police took Wu in for questioning, he confessed that he had helped smuggle illegal drugs on two occasions. Prosecutors said that a 45-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), a man surnamed Chen (陳), and Wu were part of a drug-smuggling ring.

Lin first approached Wu and said that he wanted to smuggle 1 metric ton of drug-making ingredients. He promised Wu NT$10 million if he would help conceal the operation.

Wu then suggested that that the containers could be snuggled under a major brand name to avoid arising suspicion by Customs officers. The trio launched their first shipment posing as coming from "East X Company."



Bags of amphetamines and ketamine seized on the scene. (Ciaotou Prosecutor's Office photo)

To avoid detection, Wu forged false report records in advance. However, this time, there was a contact error, which led to the return of the container from Taiwan to Vietnam.

In January of this year, the men used the same method to import two containers under the name of "New X Company." They declared that the cargo inside was "plywood."

This time, the task force was already on their trail and on Jan. 28 they raided the warehouse where the container had been stored. Inside one of the containers, officers found 500 bags of amphetamine, weighing about 1 kilograms (kg) each, while they also found 1,000 packages of Ketamine, weighing 1 kg each, for a total of 1,500 kg or 1.5 metric tons,, reported UDN.



However, before the raid took place, Wu had informed Shen that an inspection was coming and Lin and Chen did not show up to take delivery of the container, as was the original plan. After police began an investigation into Wu, they eventually managed to track down the ringleaders and arrested Wu, Chen, and Lin in March of this year.

Prosecutors said that the 1.5 tons of drugs seized from Vietnam was the largest amount found in a container in Taiwan's history. As Wu had brazenly neglected his own duties to protect his country from contraband, and because neither Shen nor Lin showed any remorse, prosecutors asked the court to impose the heaviest punishment possible.