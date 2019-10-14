TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acer founder Stan Shih (施振榮) was invited as a guest speaker to the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on Monday (Oct. 14) for the release of its annual publication "ITRI Today."

Shih approves of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) decision to send Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) to the 2019 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) as Taiwan's special envoy. Shih said Chang is the country's No. 1 representative in technology and that his international perspective will allow him to build friendships with leaders from other countries, reported The Epoch Times.

Having himself been a representative to APEC in 2007, Shih said Taiwan already has a solid technological foundation and that if it focuses on becoming a more service-oriented economy, more countries will seek partnerships with it. He also emphasized that the key question Taiwanese business owners should consider is what services the country can provide, reported CNA.

In his speech, Shih voiced concern about Taiwan's ability to compete in the global marketplace and urged companies to create new innovations instead of just minimizing costs. He added, "In the past, Taiwan has been an invisible champion enriching the West, but hopefully, we can start improving the East as well.”