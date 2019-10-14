  1. Home
Dissertation-gate: university administrators hesitant to endorse Tsai's doctorate

Question of degree's authenticity put to 48 university presidents, only six respond

By  Taiwan News
2019/10/14 16:19
File photo: Ministry of Education

File photo: Ministry of Education (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a Monday (Oct. 14) meeting of the Education and Culture Committee of the Legislative Yuan, the issue of President Tsai Ing-wen’s 1984 Ph.D. dissertation from the London School of Economics (LSE) was brought up, and a large panel of university administrators were asked to give their view on the legitimacy of the document.

Despite being made available for the public to view at the National Central Library and LSE issuing a formal statement confirming the dissertation’s authenticity, suspicions surrounding the document still persist. On Monday, 48 presidents of various Taiwanese universities were asked if they believed Tsai’s dissertation and diploma to be authentic.

Among the 48 university administrators present, only six responded in the affirmative, while the remaining 42 abstained from responding. The question was put forward by Kuomintang legislator Apollo Chen (陳學聖) during a committee meeting to review the national university budget, and most of the university presidents in attendance likely did not deem the question worthy of a response.

Following Chen’s question, officials from the Ministry of Education reportedly invited him to come to the ministry on Wednesday to view the letter from LSE for himself. Chen responded that he was “worried about making plans” and that it might be difficult for him to view the letter in person this week, reports China Times.
