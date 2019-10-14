TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Alliance on Monday (Oct. 14) announced that its presidential candidate Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) will be holding a press event in Taipei in front of the Legislative Yuan.

Annette Lu and the Formosa Alliance have billed her campaign platform as the “Peaceful center way – A third choice for Taiwan.” Lu is expected to elaborate on her presidential platform and her goal of “peaceful neutrality” for Taiwan at the Monday night event, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The promotional announcement for the event, shared on social media, proclaims that Lu will lead Taiwan into the future and create a prosperous environment for employment and for raising a family. Lu declares that Taiwan needs a leader who can “speak with sincerity and act with sincerity” to contribute to Taiwan’s prosperity.

Annette Lu announced on Sept. 16 that she was entering the 2020 presidential race along with her running mate, former Nantou Magistrate Peng Pai-hsien (彭百顯). Despite still being a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, Lu’s presidential campaign representing the pro-independence Formosa Alliance has adopted a position that is strongly critical of the Tsai administration.