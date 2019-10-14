A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

RATE CUT DRAG?

JPMorgan Chase reports its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday.

The nation's largest bank by assets has already delivered improved results in the first half of this year. Financial analysts project the company's earnings and revenue increased again in the third quarter. Investors will be listening for an update on how lower interest rates are affecting the bank's income from loans.

HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

New residential construction data should provide insight into the state of the new-home market.

The Commerce Department is expected to report Thursday that homebuilders broke ground on new apartments and single-family homes at a slower pace in September than in the previous month. U.S. home construction jumped 12.3% in August to a 12-year high on a surge in apartment construction.

Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

April 1,270,000

May 1,264,000

June 1,233,000

July 1,215,000

Aug. 1,364,000

Sept. (est.) 1,306,000

Source: FactSet

REFRESHING RESULTS?

Wall Street expects that Coca-Cola extended its string of solid results in the July-September quarter.

Financial analysts predict the beverage giant will report on Friday that its earnings and revenue increased in the third quarter from a year earlier. That would echo the company's performance in the first two quarters of this year. Coca-Cola has been growing its sales with new offerings like low-sugar sodas and iced coffees.