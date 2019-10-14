|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|21
|13
|Boston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|12
|8
|Toronto
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|Detroit
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|16
|Montreal
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|21
|21
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|17
|Florida
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|13
|20
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|12
|17
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|24
|16
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|25
|16
|Washington
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|19
|17
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|10
|6
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|9
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|15
|Columbus
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|11
|18
|New Jersey
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9
|23
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|9
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|24
|26
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|17
|17
|Nashville
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|23
|21
|Dallas
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|19
|Chicago
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|12
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|21
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|13
|Anaheim
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|11
|6
|Vegas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|24
|14
|Calgary
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|15
|20
|Vancouver
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|20
|26
|San Jose
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|22
|Arizona
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4
Toronto 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2, SO
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Boston 3, New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2, OT
Montreal 6, St. Louis 3
Washington 4, Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Vegas 6, Calgary 2
Vancouver 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Winnipeg 2
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
|Monday's Games
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.